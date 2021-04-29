Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.