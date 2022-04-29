This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There …
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …
Check out our latest weather forecast.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph…