Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.