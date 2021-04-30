 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

