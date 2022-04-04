This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is ca…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…