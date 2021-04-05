Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
