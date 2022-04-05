Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
