This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
