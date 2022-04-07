 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.