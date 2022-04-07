For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The fore…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and va…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see …