 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.