This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
