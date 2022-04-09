Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.