 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.