For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
