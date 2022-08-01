Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.