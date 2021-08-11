Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.