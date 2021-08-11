This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lake Geneva folks should…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 46% chance of rain in the for…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see …