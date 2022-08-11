Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.