Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.