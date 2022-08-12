Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
