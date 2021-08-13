Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.