Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

