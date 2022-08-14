This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
