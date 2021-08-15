Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.