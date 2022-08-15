Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
