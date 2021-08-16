This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
