Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

