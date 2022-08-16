Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
