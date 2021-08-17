Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.