Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast.