Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.