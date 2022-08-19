Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
