Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.