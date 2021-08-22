Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
