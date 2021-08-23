Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.