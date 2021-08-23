This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
