Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.