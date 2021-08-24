Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
