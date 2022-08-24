This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
