Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.