Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.