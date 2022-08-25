This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast.
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.