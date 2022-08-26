Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
