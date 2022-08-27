Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.