Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.