Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.