Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
