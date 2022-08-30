Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.