Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south.