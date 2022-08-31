This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
