For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
