Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
