Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph.