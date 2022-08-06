Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.