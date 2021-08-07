Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.