This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It l…