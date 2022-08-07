Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.